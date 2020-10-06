Gerald 'Jerry' McNitt
Born: May 13, 1929; Prophetstown
Died: October 1, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Gerald "Jerry" McNitt, 91, of Sterling, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Jerry was born May 13, 1929 in Prophetstown, the son of Estel and Estyl (Waite) McNitt. He married Gwen Dirks on May 13, 2013 in Sterling.
Survivors include his wife, Gwen; one son, David McNitt of Rock Falls; three daughters, Brenda (Peter) Shore of Sterling, Debra (Terry) Helt of Rock Falls, Barbara (Larry Sheakley) Loos of Thatcher AZ; one sister, Katherine Brown of Peru; a stepdaughter, Carla (Erik Arntzen) Dennison of Fulton; a stepson, Donald Schultz of Rock Falls. 17 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathy Finnicum; and son, Steven McNitt.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, October 10th from 1 to 3 p.m. at Full Gospel Assembly Church in Sterling. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Arrangements have been completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation of Sterling
.Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home at 702 First Ave, Sterling, IL 61081 to be forwarded to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com