Gerhard A. 'Gerry' Yager
Born: June 3, 1940; Kewanee
Died: October 10, 2020; Sterling
PROPHETSTOWN – Gerhard A. '"Gerry" Yager, 80, of Allure in Prophetstown, IL, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown, IL, with Ken Renkes officiating. There will be no visitation; interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown.
A memorial has been established by the family.
Gerry was born June 3, 1940 in Kewanee, IL to Roland G. and Mary Jane (Saunders) Yager. He was educated in the Prophetstown grade schools and was a graduate of Prophetstown High School. He was athletic and while in school he participated in football, basketball and track, and was on the student council. Gerry farmed in the Prophetstown area. He was a talented bowler and participated in many leagues and also in the Nationals all over the U.S. Gerry liked to golf, was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing trips to Canada.
Survivors include one sister, Mrs. Deborah Hansen of Mt. Pleasant, WI; a niece, Kimberly (Mark) Monson, also of Mt. Pleasant; a nephew, Mark Hansen of Prophetstown; a great-nephew, Nikolei Monson; a cousin, Sharon James Reedy of Prophetstown, and many other cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Lawrence Hansen.
To send online condolences, go to www.bosmagibson.com