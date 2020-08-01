Gilbert G. DeWitt



CHANA – Gilbert G. DeWitt, age 97, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home near Chana.



He was born November 9, 1922 near Mill Creek, IL the son of James and Murray (Miller) DeWitt. He graduated from Tamms Community High School in 1940. He married Hazel M. Mowery on Nov. 12, 1944 in Blytheville, Arkansas. Hazel preceded him in 2011. Gilbert farmed for many years, he also worked as a maintenance person for the Nachusa Lutheran Home for Children and then retired after over 20 years working in the maintenance Dept. from Eaton Corporation of Rochelle, IL. He was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church at Paynes Point, IL.



During his spare time, Gilbert loved to go camping, attend to is vegetable and flower garden, and ride his motorcycle with his brother Carl having traveled throughout most of the United States.



He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Hazel; two brothers, Carl and Wayne; and an infant sister, Marie.



He is survived by his three children, Gareld "Jerry" (Jackie) DeWitt of Oregon, IL, Ken (Sharon) DeWitt of Granville, IL., Diane (Greg) Hodge of Anchorage, Alaska; three grandchildren, Gary (Chris) DeWitt, Tim (Sai) DeWitt, and Carolyn (Ian) Wheat; five great-grandsons, Christopher, Cole, Shayne, Tucker, and Cooper; and two great-great- grandchildren, Jackson and Everly.



Private family funeral service will be held at the Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, 110 S. Seventh Street in Oregon, IL with the Rev. Andrew Kayes and the Rev. Brant Clements Co-officiating. Private family visitation will take place at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery near Dongola, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is established for the Serenity Hospice and Home.





