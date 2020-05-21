Glen R. KuhlemierBorn: December 23, 1934Died: May 19, 2020ROCK FALLS - Longtime community servant and public official, Glen R. Kuhlemier, 85 of Rock Falls died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.Glen was born on December 23, 1934 near Pearl City, Illinois, the son of Verlin and Gladys (Daehler) Kuhlemier. He, along with his family, moved to Rock Falls in 1942. After attending Thome, Merrill and Rock Falls Township High School, he graduated from Lanark High School in 1953. He served in the US Marine Corps overseas from 1953 - 1955. He married Delores Linneman on July 19, 1958 in Freeport, IL.Returning to Rock Falls, Glen worked at the Parrish-Alford plant of Northwestern Steel and Wire; International Harvester and the Arcade Laundry before starting a 38-year career with the United States Postal Service (35 years of that time was at the Rock Falls Post Office). Glen served as Postmaster of Rock Falls from 1985 - 1989 and then Postmaster of Moline, IL from 1989 - 1991.Glen had been active in community affairs and served on many organizations, including: past president of the Rock Falls Rotary Club; past president and charter member of local 6336 United Postal Workers; served on the Twin Cities Third Bridge Commission; helped to form the Rock Falls Chapter of the Rock River Development Authority; served as past president of the Rock River Development Commission; past vice president of the Northern Illinois Mayors Association; co-chairman of the Rock falls 125th Anniversary Jubilee; served as vice president of the KIDDS Inc, during the building of the new Rock Falls Library; chairman of the first Louis Bellson welcome home celebration; Past Master of the Rock Falls Lodge 936 A.F. & A.M.; he had served as a Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce board member; past membership chairman of the Illinois branch of the National Association of Post Masters and had also trained Postmasters and served on the Postal Service zip + 4 team for northern Illinois. Glen has served on the Blackhawk Hills Resource Conservation and Development Council and served as past president of the Blackhawk Hills R.C.D. He had served as secretary-treasurer of the Illinois Association of Resource Conservation and Development. Glen has served on the Twin City Latin American Fiesta Committee for many years. He was honored in 1983 as Fiesta Don and was made a lifetime guest member of the Latin American Social Club in 2001 and as a past parade grand marshal in 2003. He was a member of the Rock Falls American Legion Post 902; the Rock Falls VFW; and Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. His commitment to the people of Rock Falls was made stronger when he was elected to the position of 1st ward alderman, a position he held from 1971 - 1979. He was elected Mayor of the City in 1981 - 1985 and again from 1993 - 1997. In 2003, Glen was elected 2nd ward alderman, a position which he held until the time of his death.Surviving is his wife, Delores; his brother, Marvin (Barbara) Kuhlemier; his sister-in law, Jerrie Kuhlemier; his nieces, Theresa Kuhlemier, Patricia Maynard, Kathy Algiere, Janice Bauserman, Kathy Johnson and Connie Hoffman; his nephews, Kevin Kuhlemier and Steven Arjes.He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Evan; his nephew, Gene Kuhlemier; and his niece, Terrie Lynn Kuhlemier.A private family visitation and funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave., Rock Falls. Burial with military honors will conclude at Coloma Township Cemetery. A drive-through for the public to honor Mr. Kuhlemier will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Rock Falls City Hall, 603 W. 10th St.In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be given to the Rock Falls Library.