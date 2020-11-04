1/1
Glen R. Wicks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen R. Wicks

Born: March 8, 1937

Died: November 1, 2020

STERLING – Glen Ronald Wicks, 83, of Sterling, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home, with his wife by his side.

Glen was born at home on March 8, 1937, the son of Glen W. and Grace (Capp) Wicks. He was married to Elizabeth (Beth) Richter on February 27, 1960. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a loyal friend.

Glen was a sales manager for many years at a local auto dealership. He enjoyed woodworking and made birdhouses for friends and hundreds of feet for Dee Gann's famous Santas.

Survivors include his wife; one son, Glen L. (Melissa) Wicks; one grandson, Glen D. Wicks; brother-in-law, Stuart (Rebecca) Richter; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Delores (Paul) Jackley, Jeannine (Orin) Sheley.

Private graveside services will be held with the Dr. Reverend Christina Berry officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Sterling and Rock River Hospice and Home of Sterling.

Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation of Sterling.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schilling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved