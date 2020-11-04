Glen R. Wicks
Born: March 8, 1937
Died: November 1, 2020
STERLING – Glen Ronald Wicks, 83, of Sterling, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home, with his wife by his side.
Glen was born at home on March 8, 1937, the son of Glen W. and Grace (Capp) Wicks. He was married to Elizabeth (Beth) Richter on February 27, 1960. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a loyal friend.
Glen was a sales manager for many years at a local auto dealership. He enjoyed woodworking and made birdhouses for friends and hundreds of feet for Dee Gann's famous Santas.
Survivors include his wife; one son, Glen L. (Melissa) Wicks; one grandson, Glen D. Wicks; brother-in-law, Stuart (Rebecca) Richter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Delores (Paul) Jackley, Jeannine (Orin) Sheley.
Private graveside services will be held with the Dr. Reverend Christina Berry officiating.
Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Sterling and Rock River Hospice and Home of Sterling.
Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation of Sterling.
