Glenda Marlene Collins



Born: December 25, 1930; Bradford, Arkansas



Died: October 15, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS – Glenda Marlene Collins, 89 of Rock Falls, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.



Marlene was born on December 25, 1930 in Bradford, Ark., the daughter of Oscar Alva and Arlie Mae (Rutledge) Wells. She married Joseph L. Collins on August 23, 1950 in West Plains, MO. He preceded her in death. Marlene was a third rade and special reading teacher. She taught for 14 years. Marlene was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sterling.



Survivors include her son, David Collins of Houston, TX; foster daughter, Beverly Carp of Springfield, MO; foster son, Jim Butler of South Carolina; grandson, Nigel Collins of California; three great-grandchildren, Blake, Abby and Ethan; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Mareda Dortch.



She was preceded in death her husband; parents; one daughter, Fawntella Marie Collins; two brothers; and three sisters.



Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a visitation, allowing 25 people at a time, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Coloma Township Cemetery in Rock Falls.





