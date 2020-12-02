Gloria A. Cronk
Born: December 17, 1938; in Dixon, IL
Died: November 28, 2020; in Franklin Grove, IL
Gloria A. Cronk, 81, of Franklin Grove formerly of Dixon, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center in Franklin Grove, IL. She had various occupations throughout her lifetime. Gloria worked for the Dixon Telegraph delivering newspapers, the Red Cab Company as a driver, she was a waitress, as well as a manager for a local gas station to name a few; but most importantly Gloria was a wonderful mother to her children. She was a kind giving person who always had a helping hand.
Gloria was born, December 17, 1938, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of Carmon and Rose (Jelinek) Allen. She attended Amboy High School. Gloria married Donald D. Cronk on December 15, 1979, in Dixon. He preceded her death on July 1, 1993. She was a member of Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls, IL.
Gloria is survived by ten children, Rose Mary (Frank) Garza of Sterling, IL, Carmon Sarver of Dixon, IL, Jeff (Heather) Boyer of Pocatello, ID Laura (Gary) Hazelwood of Dixon, IL, Sandy (Jim) Checkalski of Bloomer, WI, Daryl Sarver of Rochester, MN, Bill (Jamie) Boyer of Salt Lake City, UT, Curtis Boyer of Austin, MN, Katherine (Troy Wegner) Boyer of Franklin Grove, IL, Teray (Wendy) Boyer of Sterling, IL; 22 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren; sister, Dolly (Leon) Kinn of Dixon; two brothers, Donald Allen of Belvidere, Michael (Theresa) Allen of Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and grandchild Melanie Merryman.
Private visitation and funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls, IL with Rev. Dalmus Meeks, officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Gloria's Family.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com