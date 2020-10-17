1/1
Gloria J. "Cookie" Dietz
Gloria 'Cookie' J. Dietz

Died: October 14, 2020; Sterling

HARMON – Gloria "Cookie" J. Dietz, 78, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Gloria was born in Cook County, the daughter of Harvey and Cora (Young) James. She married Jack Dietz in Morrison in 1986 and retired from GE after 33 years of dedicated service.

Survivors include her loving husband, Jack Dietz of Harmon; three sons, Craig Crane of Guatemala, Brian (Nikki) Crane of Bloomer, WI and Terry (Betty) Dietz of Bryan, TX; five daughters, Carla Crane of Chetek, WI, Renae Parvin of Chippewa Falls, WI, Lynette (Dan) Ribordy of Deer Grove, Sherry Escalante of Bryan, TX and Jody Martindale of Bryan, TX; one sister, Dorothy (Kenny) Bennett of Payson, AZ; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Fred Alexander; sisters, Janet Noon, Marilyn Anderson, Marie Pitcher; and her brother, Ronnie James.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Rock Falls, with Reverend Daniel Behmlander officiating. Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Graveside services will take place at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Gloria will be remembered by many as a person who loved with her whole heart. She loved and knew the importance of staying in touch with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, canning, traveling and playing cards. She loved easily, laughed often and loved Christ her Heavenly Father. She will be missed by all.

A memorial has been established to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Women's Society.

Memorials may also be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081, and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
