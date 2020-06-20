Gordon L. "Gordy" Spencer
Gordon 'Gordy' L. Spencer

Born: February 16, 1948; Sterling

Died: June 18, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Gordon "Gordy" L. Spencer, age 72 of Rock Falls, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.

Gordy was born on February 16, 1948 in Sterling, the son of Lowell and Maxine (Conklen) Spencer. He was a United States Air Force veteran and served in the War in Vietnam. He married Judy Jones on September 23, 1966 in Prophetstown. Gordy retired from Northwestern Steel and Wire after 30 years. He enjoyed golfing and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; one son, Tom (Tom Wilson) Spencer of Wayne, IL; his mother, Maxine Spencer of Rock Falls; one sister, Gayle Weaver of Rock Falls; one brother, Gary (Donna) Spencer of Rock Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and two daughters, Linda Jo and Traci.

A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Tampico Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements were completed with the Garland Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice and Home or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For online condolences, please visit www.garlandfuneralhomes.com..


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garland Funeral Home
115 Main St
Tampico, IL 61283
(815) 438-6165
