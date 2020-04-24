|
Grace L. Harvey
Born: December 30, 1927
Died: April 21, 2020
STERLING – Grace L. Harvey, 92, of Sterling, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Citadel of Sterling.
Grace was born on December 30, 1927, the daughter of Forrest and Bertha (Adams) Nutt. She married Paul Harvey on March 27, 1946 in Rock Falls. He predeceased her on October 13, 2007. Grace worked at Lawrence Brothers for many years. Grace was a member of First Christian Church in Rock Falls, and also donated her time with the Rebekahs. Grace loved dancing, her flowers, and spending time with her family and her pet macaw, "Barney."
Survivors include one daughter, Linda (Mark) Brown of Galt; one son, Dennis (Sheryl) Harvey of Glen Rose, TX; sister-in-law, Nancy Harvey of Bloomington; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; one son, Neil Harvey; one grandson, Jeffery Harvey; one brother, Lloyd Nutt; and two sisters, Ruther Haverland, and Doris Oltmanns.
Private family services will be held with interment at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Rev. Jeannette Larson and Mother Lori Lowe will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Citadel of Sterling or Rock River Hospice and Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com