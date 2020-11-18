Gregory T. JohnsonBorn: March 30, 1946; DixonDied: November 14, 2020; SterlingSTERLING – Gregory T. Johnson, 74, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.He was born on March 30, 1946 in Dixon, the son of Paul and Lila (Coffman) Johnson. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. Greg worked for many years at Northwestern Steel and Wire Co as an electrician. For many years, he worked on and repaired appliances from his home. He was a 30-year member of the Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, and had served as a past commander. He and his wife enjoyed their many trips to Las Vegas.Survivors include his wife, Mary; stepsons, Ben (Marla) Rhodes and Brad Rhodes; his sister, Judy Sands-Truedson of Sterling; his six grandchildren, Brianne Moreno, Jeffrey Wescott, Shaylyn O'Laughlin, Jenna Rhodes, Mason Rhodes and Karena Rhodes; two nieces and nephew.He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepson, Todd Rhodes; and two stepdaughters, Jodie Rhodes and Valerie Wescott.Private family graveside services with military honors will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, with Reverend Dalmus Meeks officiating. There will be no visitation.Arrangementsby McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.