Gregory L. 'greg' witzleb SR.
Born: Nov. 3, 1946; Dixon
Died: March 15, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Gregory Lee "Greg" Witzleb, Sr., 73, of Dixon, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home in Dixon, surrounded by his loving family. He worked for the Dixon Police Department, for 22 years, and then worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation for 18 years, prior to his retirement.
Gregory was born November 3, 1946, in Dixon, IL, the son of Oscar and Rose (Bevilacqua) Witzleb. He married Virginia Henson on September 11, 1965, in Dixon IL. He served in the U.S.Army 101st Airborne Division.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia Witzleb of Dixon; three children, Christian Dione (Larry) Morgan of Amboy, Gregory L. (Diane) Witzleb Jr. of Fort Knox, KY, Matthew James (Peggy) Witzleb of Dixon; two siblings, Louis (Linda) Witzleb of Mount Pleasant, SC, Pamela Alessi of Dixon; his sister-in-law, Paula Mizikar of Mt. Pleasant, PA; seven grandchildren, Seth (Dawn) Wiggins, Stephen (Devyn) Dempsey, Olivia Smith, Jordan (Kim) Smith, Tyler (Brittney) Witzleb, Madison Witzleb, Kayli (Augie) Arellano; several great-grandchildren ;and nieces and nephews.
Gregory was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Victoria Witzleb; his in-laws, Charles and Pauline Henson; and one brother-in-law, Thomas Mizikar.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Dixon Veterans Park with the Rev. Thomas Doyle, pastor of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Dixon, officiating, with full military honors.
The entire Witzleb family would like to thank Serenity Hospice and Advance EMS Ambulance Service for their compassionate care to not only Greg, but also to his family.
Memorials may be directed to America's VetDogs 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY, 11787 www.vetdogs.com
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.