Guillermo Garza
1931 - 2020
Guillermo Garza

Born: June 25, 1931; San Benito, Texas

Died: June 10, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Guillermo Garza, 88, of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.

He was born on June 25, 1931 in San Benito, TX, the son of Frank Poncho and Manuela (Cantu) Garza . Heserved in the US Army. He married Mary Ann Castillo on April 23, 1955 in Sterling. She died July 4, 2009. Guillermo was employed as a crane operator at Northwestern Steel and Wire retiring in 1986. He was an active member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and had served as an usher for many years. He enjoyed fishing gardening and wood working.

Survivors include his daughters, Rose (Traci) Garza of Texas City, TX, Norma (Victor) Medrano, Laura Garza (John Day) and Jasmine Garza (Jeremy Vondra) all of Rock Falls; his sons, Guillermo (Angie) Garza Jr. of Castle Rock, CO and Ruben Garza of Rock Falls; his sisters ,Ofelia (Joe) Markovich of Omaha, NE, Bertha Pena of Dallas, TX, Esmeralda Martinez of Harlingen, TX and Mary Vallejo of Corpus Christi, TX; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother, Adam Garza; and siste,r Aurora Porter.

In accordance with the requirement of the Diocese of Rockford, masks and social distancing will be enforced for the visitation to be held on Monday June 15, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls. Followed by the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 10 a.m., with the Reverend Richard M. Russo officiating. Burial with military honors to conclude at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or Rock River Hospice & Home. #me.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
JUN
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Sending prayers from Michigan
Ronda Poth-Weber
Family Friend
