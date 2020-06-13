Guillermo GarzaBorn: June 25, 1931; San Benito, TexasDied: June 10, 2020; Rock FallsROCK FALLS – Guillermo Garza, 88, of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.He was born on June 25, 1931 in San Benito, TX, the son of Frank Poncho and Manuela (Cantu) Garza . Heserved in the US Army. He married Mary Ann Castillo on April 23, 1955 in Sterling. She died July 4, 2009. Guillermo was employed as a crane operator at Northwestern Steel and Wire retiring in 1986. He was an active member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and had served as an usher for many years. He enjoyed fishing gardening and wood working.Survivors include his daughters, Rose (Traci) Garza of Texas City, TX, Norma (Victor) Medrano, Laura Garza (John Day) and Jasmine Garza (Jeremy Vondra) all of Rock Falls; his sons, Guillermo (Angie) Garza Jr. of Castle Rock, CO and Ruben Garza of Rock Falls; his sisters ,Ofelia (Joe) Markovich of Omaha, NE, Bertha Pena of Dallas, TX, Esmeralda Martinez of Harlingen, TX and Mary Vallejo of Corpus Christi, TX; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother, Adam Garza; and siste,r Aurora Porter.In accordance with the requirement of the Diocese of Rockford, masks and social distancing will be enforced for the visitation to be held on Monday June 15, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls. Followed by the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 10 a.m., with the Reverend Richard M. Russo officiating. Burial with military honors to conclude at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Homes.In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or Rock River Hospice & Home. #me.