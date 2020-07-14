1/1
Guyla Pfeiffer
Guyla Pfeiffer

Born: February 1, 1919

Died: July 8, 2020

ASHTON – Guyla Forrest Pfeiffer, age 101, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

She was born on February 1, 1919 in Fillmore, IL, the daughter of Guy Forrest and Nora (Dillbeck) Casey. Guyla married Wayne Glenn Pfeiffer on October 3, 1952; he preceded her on December 5, 2009. As a young woman, she learned the value of hard work and was employed at Del Monte Foods and Carron Spinning Company in Rochelle, IL. After marrying Wayne in 1952, she assumed the role as a farm wife and was often the tractor driver while Wayne tended seed. She also maintained a full time position at Crest Foods, where she finally retired at the ripe ole age of 96, and 47 years of commitment.

Guyla and Wayne were introduced through Wayne's sister Irene during the ever popular era of card club. Playing cards together became one of the couple's favorite pastimes. They also enjoyed vacationing with friends and traveling to Texas to visit their daughter, Kalah and her family. In her later years, Guyla loved spending her winters with Kalah, enjoying the mild temperatures and playing Sequence.

She spent much of her free time in her prosperous garden or preparing homemade meals and desserts, but what gave her true happiness was her children and grandchildren. Maurice and his boys were frequent visitors at the farm, being put to work baling hay and learning many life lessons from their grandmother. Mike devoted his life to farming alongside his father, and thus his children spent countless hours at grandmas, gathering eggs or picking berries just so grandma would make a batch of her famous raspberry jam for her family to enjoy.

She was the rock of her family as she was a reassuring role model that instilled perseverance in each member of her family. Guyla was exceedingly proud of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments and successes. Although, we believe she was the root of our achievements.Guyla was a strong, driven, fiercely independent woman and a true inspiration to all that knew her; may we all hope to have just a little of her within us. We will miss her every day.

She is preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Brian David; son, Maurice Stunkel; four siblings, Rex Casey, Virginia Spears, Norval Casey, and Eileen Parish; and granddaughter Kathleen Stunkel.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kalah (Mac) McCaskey of McKinney, TX; son, Michael (Joan) Pfeiffer of Ashton, daughter-in-law, Jean Stunkel of Palatine, IL; sevengrandchildren, Karen (Mike) Belmont, Dr. Brian (Rebecca) Schaulin, Mark Stunkel, Steve (Michelle) Stunkel, Chris Stunkel, Tyler Pfeiffer, Dr. Taryn Pfeiffer (Adam) Almburg; three great-grandchildren, Brice and Preston Schaulin, and Madison Stunkel; and many adored nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rochelle, IL with Pastor Greg Hoffman officiating. Viewing will be from 9 to 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral. A cemetery service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ashton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Paul Lutheran School or the Ashton Rescue Squad. The service will be live streamed on the Unger Horner Facebook page.

Please visit www.UngerHorner.com to sign the online guestbook.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
(815)562-4534
