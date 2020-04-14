|
|
Harlan Hollewell
Died: April 11, 2020
MILLEDGEVILLE – Harlan Hollewell was ushered into eternity on Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, by his Lord and Savior. Included in that Heavenly welcoming party were his sweet wife of 70 years, Wilma (Deets) Hollewell, his parents, Howard and Ruth (Miller) Hollewell, and a sister, Lucile (Hollewell) Peugh.Harlan was born, lived his entire life of almost 97 years, and died in the farmhouse north of Milledgeville on Otter Creek Drive.
Harlan's first 8 years of education occurred at Libertyville County School, followed by his high school graduation in the Milledgeville Class of 1941. Harlan served as Class President and was named Valedictorian of his graduating class. Although he was awarded a scholarship in agriculture, Harlan declined that offer in order to work for a neighbor who recognized Harlan's ability to manage his farming operation, thus allowing Harlan and Wilma to accrue enough savings to be married on September 26, 1945. He later studied agronomy which proved invaluable to the family farming operation in which he became a partner with his father, Howard. Theirs was a typical farm of the era and included livestock production as well as crops of hay, corn, and soybeans.
In 1956 Harlan was introduced to the miracle of anhydrous ammonia for depleted farm soil. The astounding increase in production on his own farm led him to share this new discovery with other farmers nearby and eventually became Hollewell Enterprises, Inc. a farm chemical and fertilizer supply business with locations in Chadwick and Lanark, Illlinois.
During his career as a farmer and businessman, Harlan was active in the National Livestock Board, served on the Carroll County Board, and was a board member of the Farmer State Bank of Chadwick. Upon retirement from Hollewell Enterprises, he and Wilma served weekly as volunteers at Community General Hospital in Sterling, she at the reception desk, and Harlan as a chaplain's assistant.
Harlan's commitment to his faith in God was evidenced throughout his entire life. He was a lifelong member of the Milledgeville Brethren Church, serving many years as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, choir member, and Bible Study Leader. He and Wilma established a Chair in Evangelism at the Ashland Theological Seminary in Ashland, Ohio. While at his winter residence in Palmetto, Florida, Harlan was active in the Palmetto Presbyterian Church. His gentle spirit and generosity to others spoke beyond mere words.
Harlan is survived by his two children, Steven (Anita) of Lanark and Joan (Franklin) Forman of Wheaton; 3 grandchildren, Sarah (Glenn) Black of Ashland, OH, Franz (Emily) Forman of Peoria, AZ, and Aaron Hollewell of Fairburn, GA; and 5 great-grandchildren, Maddie, Katie, and Jackson Forman of Peoria, AZ and Gabriel and Caison Black of Ashland, OH.
There will be a private family burial service at South Elkhorn Cemetery in Milledgeville, followed by a celebration of life service at a later date to be determined.
Memorials may be made to Rock River Valley Hospice, 2706 Ave. E, Sterling, IL 61081 or to the Moody Bible Institute 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL. 60610.
Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.