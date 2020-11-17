1/1
Harold E. Jordan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold E. Jordan

Born: June 2, 1930; Jonesborough, Tennessee

Died: November 14, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Harold E. Jordan, 90, of Sterling died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

He was born on June 2, 1930 in Jonesborough, TN ,the son of William Thomas and Hattie (Milhorn)Jordan. He had worked as a machinist for many years at Bauder Machine Works inS terling until 1978. He then opened his own machine shop working until 2009, when he retired. Harold was a member of, and active at, Whiteside County Senior Center in Sterling and a member of the Morrison Model Aircraft Flying Club.

Survivorsinclude his son, Jeffery (Sheilah) Jordan of Tampico, IL; his daughter, Susan(Kirk) Anderson of Gray, TN; four stepchildren, Leann, Kathy, John and Amy; his three sisters: Delta Jean Crowe and Dorothy "Dot" Parrish, both of JohnsonCity, TN and Linda Jordan of Gray, TN; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepson Tim.

Cremation will take place and a family gathering will occur at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory..


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved