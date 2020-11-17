Harold E. Jordan



Born: June 2, 1930; Jonesborough, Tennessee



Died: November 14, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Harold E. Jordan, 90, of Sterling died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.



He was born on June 2, 1930 in Jonesborough, TN ,the son of William Thomas and Hattie (Milhorn)Jordan. He had worked as a machinist for many years at Bauder Machine Works inS terling until 1978. He then opened his own machine shop working until 2009, when he retired. Harold was a member of, and active at, Whiteside County Senior Center in Sterling and a member of the Morrison Model Aircraft Flying Club.



Survivorsinclude his son, Jeffery (Sheilah) Jordan of Tampico, IL; his daughter, Susan(Kirk) Anderson of Gray, TN; four stepchildren, Leann, Kathy, John and Amy; his three sisters: Delta Jean Crowe and Dorothy "Dot" Parrish, both of JohnsonCity, TN and Linda Jordan of Gray, TN; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and stepson Tim.



Cremation will take place and a family gathering will occur at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory..





