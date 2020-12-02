Harry Jay Pruis
Born: February 9, 1940; in Morrison, IL
Died: November 27, 2020; in Clinton, IA
Harry Jay Pruis, age 80 from Thomson, IL formerly of Morrison, IL died Friday November 27, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital in Clinton, IA. There will be no visitation and a private burial for Harry in Smith Cemetery, Clinton, IA. There will be a celebration of life at a later date when the weather is better and the world is safer. Pape Funeral Home in Clinton is assisting the family. Memorials in Harry's name may be made to the Morrison Fire Department, and sent to the Fire Department at PO Box 93, Morrison, IL 61270 Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com
Harry was born in Morrison, IL to Jacob Pruis and Nellie (Barsema) Pruis Douma on February 9, 1940. There was a blizzard the day he was born as his mother liked to tell him every year on his birthday. He was raised in rural Morrison and attended Morrison schools. After high school Harry joined the US Army and eventually served in Germany. He married Marlene Stern in Morrison and had three children. They later divorced. He married Eileen Webb in Morrison in 1981 and they had a daughter together.
Harry worked at Volkman Furniture in Morrison, Drives in Fulton, IL, Micro Industries in Rock Falls, IL before starting the business of P & P Tool Company with his brother Warren in Morrison. They worked for many years together expanding the company. Harry retired from the business in 1995 and went on to do other things. He was very proud of the work he did no matter what it was. Harry served as a Firefighter for the Morrison Fire Department from 1968 to 1986.
Harry said he always wanted to try everything in life at least once. He may not have tried everything but he did his best putting a big dent in life. Boating, fishing, hunting, flying, motorcycling, horse racing, trucking, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, RV-ing, golfing, you name it, he gave it his best shot. He would take his children on these adventures as much as he could. There's just not enough time. He greatly enjoyed Happy Fridays with best friends. That was one of his favorite things.
Harry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Eileen; two daughters, Cheryl Bush of Morrison, Nora Pruis (Charles Gatz) of Dallas TX and one son, Timothy Pruis (Marlene Franzen) of Calamus, IA. He had five grandchildren, Brent, Ryan and Typhani Pruis, Tara and Jason Bush and seven great grandchildren. One sister and brother-in-law, Alva and Vernon (Doc) Sikkema of Carroll, IA; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Janet Pruis of Birch Run, MI: Warren and Marcia Pruis of Morrison, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Charles Douma; one son, Robert Pruis and one sister, Lois Yarbrough.