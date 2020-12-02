1/1
Harry Jay Pruis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Jay Pruis

Born: February 9, 1940; in Morrison, IL

Died: November 27, 2020; in Clinton, IA

Harry Jay Pruis, age 80 from Thomson, IL formerly of Morrison, IL died Friday November 27, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital in Clinton, IA. There will be no visitation and a private burial for Harry in Smith Cemetery, Clinton, IA. There will be a celebration of life at a later date when the weather is better and the world is safer. Pape Funeral Home in Clinton is assisting the family. Memorials in Harry's name may be made to the Morrison Fire Department, and sent to the Fire Department at PO Box 93, Morrison, IL 61270 Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com

Harry was born in Morrison, IL to Jacob Pruis and Nellie (Barsema) Pruis Douma on February 9, 1940. There was a blizzard the day he was born as his mother liked to tell him every year on his birthday. He was raised in rural Morrison and attended Morrison schools. After high school Harry joined the US Army and eventually served in Germany. He married Marlene Stern in Morrison and had three children. They later divorced. He married Eileen Webb in Morrison in 1981 and they had a daughter together.

Harry worked at Volkman Furniture in Morrison, Drives in Fulton, IL, Micro Industries in Rock Falls, IL before starting the business of P & P Tool Company with his brother Warren in Morrison. They worked for many years together expanding the company. Harry retired from the business in 1995 and went on to do other things. He was very proud of the work he did no matter what it was. Harry served as a Firefighter for the Morrison Fire Department from 1968 to 1986.

Harry said he always wanted to try everything in life at least once. He may not have tried everything but he did his best putting a big dent in life. Boating, fishing, hunting, flying, motorcycling, horse racing, trucking, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, RV-ing, golfing, you name it, he gave it his best shot. He would take his children on these adventures as much as he could. There's just not enough time. He greatly enjoyed Happy Fridays with best friends. That was one of his favorite things.

Harry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Eileen; two daughters, Cheryl Bush of Morrison, Nora Pruis (Charles Gatz) of Dallas TX and one son, Timothy Pruis (Marlene Franzen) of Calamus, IA. He had five grandchildren, Brent, Ryan and Typhani Pruis, Tara and Jason Bush and seven great grandchildren. One sister and brother-in-law, Alva and Vernon (Doc) Sikkema of Carroll, IA; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Janet Pruis of Birch Run, MI: Warren and Marcia Pruis of Morrison, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Charles Douma; one son, Robert Pruis and one sister, Lois Yarbrough.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-3344
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pape Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved