Harvey I. Uhler Jr.



Born: April 26, 1937



Died: April 30, 2020



PROPHETSTOWN – Harvey I. Uhler Jr, 83, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Alure of Prophetstown.



He was born on April 26, 1937 the son of Harvey I. and Agnes (Turner) Uhler Sr and was a 1955 graduate of Prophetstown High School. After graduation, he worked at Blair's Conoco Gas Station. He married Patricia Hurless on December 2, 1961 in Sterling. Harvey retired from Illinois Forge in Rock Falls in 1999 after 38 years of service.



He was a member of IAM and a life member of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church. After he and his wife both retired, they enjoyed many trips with Wiersema's Bus Service. He was an animal lover and enjoyed volunteering at Happy Tails Animal Shelter.



Survivors include his wife, Pat; his daughter Deborah (Rusty) Roselieb of Prophetstown; grandson, Joseph (Ketra) Roselieb of Macomb; granddaughter, Jessica (Scott) Wirsing of Prophetstown; great- granddaughters, Annabelle, Amelia and Norah Wirsing and a great-grandson expected in July, baby Roselieb; granddaughters by choice, Katie Kuehl and Ashlee Rice; his sisters, Betty Dennis of Prophetstown and Mary Garland of Morrison.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Josephine Radamacher; two brothers in infancy; his son, Daniel in infancy; and his grandson, Jeremy Kuehl.



Per his request, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation rites will be accorded. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home, Prophetstown.



Memorials may be made to Allure Nursing Home; Prophetstown Ambulance and Fire Department. He also loved animals and any animal shelter would be his choice.





