Haylee Kaye
2002 - 2020
Haylee Lyn Kaye

Born: June 14, 2002; Sterling

Died: October 2, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Haylee Lyn Kaye, 18, of Rock Falls, died Friday, October 2, 2020.

Haylee was born on June 14, 2002, in Sterling, the daughter of Jesse Westmoreland and Nicole (Kaye) Smith. She loved being around her family but loved being a mom more than anything.

Survivors include her son, Royce (1); her mother, Nicole Smith, Rock Falls; maternal grandmother, Sandra Kaye (Ray Sweger), Chana, IL; her siblings, Joshua Westmoreland, FL, Jesse Westmoreland, FL, Jacob Westmoreland, IL, Julia Westmoreland, FL, Jordan Kaye, Rock Falls, Brycen Kaye, Rock Falls, Jennifer Smith, Rock Falls, Tristen Kaye, Rock Falls, Erica Smith, Rock Falls, and Joseph Smith, Rock Falls; her boyfriend, Dakota Bottoms; maternal great-grandfather, Edward Irving, AZ; her niece and nephews, PaeTyn, Braxton, and Noah; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Westmoreland; maternal grandfather, Danny Schultz; paternal grandmother, Sally Westmoreland; and maternal great-grandmother, Alice Irving.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a gathering of family and friends, allowing 25 people at a time, on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 12:00-1:00 P.M. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Private family memorial service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
