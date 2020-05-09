Helen Bess
Died: May 8, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Helen Bess, 93, of Dixon, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home in Dixon, IL.
Arrangements are being completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon..
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 9, 2020.