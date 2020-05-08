Paula and family, my deepest sympathy to you in regard to the loss of your mother. I was blessed to get to know and love Helen during my stay at Liberty Village.
She was a wonderful person with a terrific sense of humor and a strong love of God and family.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
God bless you all.❤
Helen C. Burgess
Born: December 9, 1921; Dixon
Died: May 5, 2020; Princeton
DIXON – Helen C. Burgess, age 98, formerly of Dixon, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Princeton, where she was cared for by Paula.
Helen was born in Dixon on Dec. 9, 1921 to George and Clara (Rudolph) Walker. She graduated from Dixon High School in 1940, and graduated from KSB Nursing School in 1943. Becoming a Registered Nurse, she worked in Chicago for one year in the Pediatric Unit at the Illinois Research Hospital. In 1944 she joined the US Army and served as an Army Nurse. She served in France, England, and Germany during the Battle of the Bulge. Helen and her daughter Paula went on the Honor Flight to Washington DC, in which she was honored as a World War II veteran. This meant the world to her. Helen was so proud of her service in the Army
She worked at the Dixon Developmental Center for 18 years. She loved her job at Heritage Square, which was her last job. She worked as a nurse for 51 years and retired at age 75.
In 1950, she was united in marriage to Herbert J Burgess at St Patrick Church with the late Msgr. Father Green officiating. He preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2009.
Helen enjoyed knitting small dish clothes, which she would give to relatives and friends. She also enjoyed word search books, walking, and riding her recumbent bike. Helen loved to bowl with the seniors and loved aqua exercise. She was a Red Hat Lady and a member of the American Legion.
As Helen's health declined, she moved to Princeton, where her daughter cared for her in her home for the last 11 years. Helen was so kind to everyone. She never knew a stranger. Helen's friends were Paula's friends and Paula's friends were Helen's.
She is survived by two children, Michael (Linda) Burgess of Dixon and Paula (David) Nield of Princeton; grandchildren, Lindsie (Dale) Doran, Kaitlin Thompson, Connor Thompson, Jamie Saracino, Danielle Collingsworth and Tyler Burgess; 15 great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed and loved all of her grandchildren as well as her Golden Doodle, Zoe, who was always by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter Diane Louise; one son, Thomas Burgess; one grandson, Jeremy Burgess; one brother, Ferris Walker; and two sisters, Fredda Hoffman and Betty Phillips.
We never want to forget all the love and care Rachel – her caretaker – gave to Helen while Paula was at work. Sometimes friends are family too.
A private family visitation will be held on Friday, May 8th, at the Jones Funeral Home, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon. The family will hold a Mass and celebration of life luncheon for others to attend sometime this summer.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
