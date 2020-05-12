Helen E. Bess
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen E. Bess

Born: November 9, 1926; Auburn

Died: May 8, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Helen Elaine Bess, 93, of Dixon, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home in Dixon, IL. She was a registered nurse for over 40 years prior to her retiring. Helen worked for several healthcare establishments which included: Memorial Hospital in Springfield, St. Francis in Peoria, St. Joseph's in Bloomington, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon and finally Lee County Nursing Home, which is now Dixon Home Healthcare & Rehabilitation.

Helen was born November 9, 1926, in Auburn, IL, the daughter of Alva R. and Flossie Addeline (Alderman) Shepherd. She married Merle "Deaner" Bess on July 23, 1954, in Auburn. Helen started her nursing career during the WWII conflict. She started Nurses Cadet Training, however, the war ended before she could finish her training. Helen later finished her training at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL.

She was always there to care for her family and friends when needed. Helen loved to garden and tend to flowers. She also collected all kinds of Dolls which can be found on display in her home. Helen will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Merle "Deaner" Bess; one son, Rick Bess of Bloomington, IL; and one brothe,r John (Janet) Shepherd of Kankakee, IL.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters; and a very dear sister-in-law, Naomi Bullion, who was like another sister to Helen.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved