Helen E. Bess
Born: November 9, 1926; Auburn
Died: May 8, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Helen Elaine Bess, 93, of Dixon, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home in Dixon, IL. She was a registered nurse for over 40 years prior to her retiring. Helen worked for several healthcare establishments which included: Memorial Hospital in Springfield, St. Francis in Peoria, St. Joseph's in Bloomington, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon and finally Lee County Nursing Home, which is now Dixon Home Healthcare & Rehabilitation.
Helen was born November 9, 1926, in Auburn, IL, the daughter of Alva R. and Flossie Addeline (Alderman) Shepherd. She married Merle "Deaner" Bess on July 23, 1954, in Auburn. Helen started her nursing career during the WWII conflict. She started Nurses Cadet Training, however, the war ended before she could finish her training. Helen later finished her training at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL.
She was always there to care for her family and friends when needed. Helen loved to garden and tend to flowers. She also collected all kinds of Dolls which can be found on display in her home. Helen will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Merle "Deaner" Bess; one son, Rick Bess of Bloomington, IL; and one brothe,r John (Janet) Shepherd of Kankakee, IL.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters; and a very dear sister-in-law, Naomi Bullion, who was like another sister to Helen.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
