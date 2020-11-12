Helen E. Kramer



Born: December 19, 1924



Died: November 11, 2020



STERLING – Helen Evelyn (Hartman) Kramer, 95, left this world to enter Heaven on November 11, 2020 at CGH Medical Center after a six-day battle with COVID-19.



Helen was born on December 19, 1924 to Henry and Anna (Traum) Hartman on a farm in rural Thomson. She was one of 17 children. She married Ralph W. Kramer in rural Savanna on June 11, 1950. He died on July 8, 1996. She was a homemaker her entire life, and worked diligently in her gardenand with her sewing crafts. She enjoyed attending church with her husband and children.



Survivors include her sons, Luther (Kathy Musser) Kramer and Russell (Sylvia Pierce)Kramer; four grandchildren, Hayley and Hayden Kramer, Benjamin (Ali) Kramer and Amanda (Eric) Kaufman; two great-grandchildren, Joseph Kramer and Evelyn Kaufman; two sisters, Darlene Vos of Morrison and Luella Garrison of Sterling; and many nieces and nephews, whom she enjoyed visiting at the yearly reunions.



Masks and social distancing will be required to allow for 10 persons at a time to attend a visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling. Private family services will follow. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park.





