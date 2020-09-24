1/1
Helen Goley
Helen C. Goley

Born: December 9, 1941; Newfoundland, Canada

Died: September 22, 2020; Ashton, IL

Ashton – Helen C. Goley, 78, of Ashton passed away September 22, 2020, at her home, with her family at her side. Helen was born on December 9th, 1941, in Newfoundland, Canada, to the late James and Bridget (Bride) Kerrivan.

Helen was active in helping with the parks in Ashton and an avid gardener. Her more enjoyable past time was spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Goley; sons, James and Donald Goley; sisters, Mary Kerrivan, Ann Kerrivan, Kay Kerrivan, Patricia Kerrivan, and Bridget Hayes; grandchildren, Meghan (Jeff) Clark, Tim Wittenover, Ann Goley, Andrew Goley, April (Tony) Breeden, and John (Karly)Goley Jr.; great-grandchildren, Ainsly Clark, Hailey-Jane Becker, Dominic and Faith Goley, Anthony, Sierra and Alexis Breeden.

Funeral service will be held September 26th 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Beverage Lyons Family Funeral Home 601 Richardson Ave. Ashton, IL, with Rev. Farrel Stauffer officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. till the time of service. Interment to follow at Ashton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to the Ashton Fire and Rescue Squad or Serenity Hospice.

On line condolence may be made at www.beveragelyonfamilyfh.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beverage - Lyons Family Funeral Homes - Ashton
601 Richardson Ave
Ashton, IL 61006
(815) 453-2441
