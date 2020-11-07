1/1
Helen J. Griffith
Helen J. Griffith

Born: June 11, 1923; Rockford

Died: October 30, 2020; Franklin Grove

DIXON – Helen J. Griffith, 97, of Dixon and recently residing at the Meadows of Franklin Grove, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 with her children at her side. Helen was a loan officer at First Federal Savings and Loan in Dixon prior to her retirement in 1985. She also worked at the Green River Ordinance Plant south of Dixon during World War II, and later at the City National Bank in Dixon where she met her oldest friend and eventual sister-in-law, Lois (Griffith) Burket.

Helen was born June 11, 1923, in rural Rockford, IL, the daughter of Isaac and Cora (Reynolds) Baker. The daughter of a farmer, she grew up on several different farms in the Dixon area. She married Donald A. Griffith on November 9, 1946, in Dixon IL. They had three children. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2002.

Helen was a past member of Bethel Evangelical Congregation Church in Dixon, the Red Hat Society and volunteered many hours at KSB Hospital. For many years in retirement she enjoyed wintering in Florida with Don. An independent woman she was still driving until last year. Helen liked to always make sure she looked her best to her final days. Matching outfits, earrings and nail polish were the norm.Mostly Helen enjoyed being a loving mother, wife and grandmother. She supported her children in all their endeavors with encouragement and unconditional love. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda (John) McGrath of Saint Charles, IL; one son, James (Kathie) Griffith of Saint Charles, IL; beloved grandson, Todd (Peg) Stover of Roscoe, IL; 13additional grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Lois Burket.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Richard A. Griffith; three grandsons; five brothers; and one sister.

Due to the COVID pandemic, private services were held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd., Dixon, IL, with Pastor Jack Briggs, officiating. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL.

A memorial has been established.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
Helen will be sadly missed. She was our neighbor for 20 years and we always enjoyed talking with her, having a good laugh and trading stories of life’s dramas. She was always loving and understanding with us both. Please Rest In Peace Helen. Sincerely, Terri and Terri Dawson.
Terri Dawson
Friend
