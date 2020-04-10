|
|
Helen R. Girton
Born: Oct. 8, 1920; Dixon
Died: April 2, 2020; Oregon
OREGON – Helen Ruth Girton, age 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Oregon Living and Rehab.
She was born in Dixon on October 8, 1920, the daughter of William and Ruth (Hardesty) Girton. Helen was a hard-working woman who loved being outdoors and enjoyed discussing the weather. She loved cats and was a great cook.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Luella.
She is survived by many dear friends.
A special thank you to everyone at Oregon Living & Rehab and Unity Hospice for their loving care of Helen.
A private burial will be held at Washington Grove Cemetery.
