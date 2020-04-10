Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home 
110 South Seventh Street
Oregon, IL 61061
(815) 732-7272
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Jones Obituary
Helen R. Girton

Born: Oct. 8, 1920; Dixon

Died: April 2, 2020; Oregon

OREGON – Helen Ruth Girton, age 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Oregon Living and Rehab.

She was born in Dixon on October 8, 1920, the daughter of William and Ruth (Hardesty) Girton. Helen was a hard-working woman who loved being outdoors and enjoyed discussing the weather. She loved cats and was a great cook.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Luella.

She is survived by many dear friends.

A special thank you to everyone at Oregon Living & Rehab and Unity Hospice for their loving care of Helen.

A private burial will be held at Washington Grove Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.farrellhollandgale.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -