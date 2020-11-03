1/1
Helen L. Musyl
Helen L. Musyl

Born: November 1, 1950; Cairo, Illinois

Died: October 30, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Helen L. Musyl, 69, of Sterling died Friday October 30, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

She was born on November 1, 1950 in Cairo, IL the daughter of Hershel and Mary (Graves) Dunn. Helen enjoyed reading, gardening, walks in nature, serving her community and spent time with her family and friends. She was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children, Aaron J. Musyl, Thaddeus J. Musyl and Mary H. Musyl; four grandchildren,Taylor Berry, Logan Musyl, Hunter Musyl and Paige Musyl; two great-grandchildren, Blakely Lockhart and Josephine Berry; her sisters, Pam (Lyman) Gilbert and Debbie (Larry) Haan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter, Madison Musyl.

Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St Mary Catholic Church in Sterling, with the Reverend James R. Keenan officiating. Burial will conclude at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home, Sterling. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Mary Catholic Church and to the Altar and Rosary Society.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
