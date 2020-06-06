Henry B. James
Henry B. James

Born: December 24, 1930; Morrison

Died: June 3, 2020; Sterling

MORRISON – Henry B. James, 89, of Morrison, IL, died June 3, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL.

There will be a private family funeral service and interment at the Lyndon Township Cemetery. The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial has been established.

Henry was born December 24, 1930 in Morrison, IL, to Clyde and Cora (Hussey) James. He was educated in the rural Whiteside County schools. On May 2, 1954 he married Esselene M. Moothart in Morrison. She died May 14, 1990. Henry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked construction for several local companies, and also laid carpeting as a side job. He enjoyed making stained glass, and loved feeding and watching his birds.

Survivors include one daughter, Dawn (Dave Starr) James of Morrison; two grandsons, Cody (Kelcey Brown) Funderburgh and Zachary (Klarissa) Lyerla; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Virginia (Richard) Johnson, Genevieve Delarosa and Ruby Hamilton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esselene; one sister, Anna Foreman; and one brother, Carl James.

To send online condolences, go to www.bosmarenkes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL 61270
(815) 772-2322
