Henry L. Robinson Jr.
Born: January 30, 1938; Chicago
Died: July 27, 2020; Mendota
SUBLETTE – Henry L. Robinson Jr., age 82 of Sublette, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Heritage Health in Mendota.
He was born January 30, 1938 in Chicago, the son of Henry and Alberta (Boughton) Robinson. Henry was a graduate of Fenwick High School in Oak Park and St Joseph College. He was a food chemist and worked for Griffith Laboratories in Chicago for many years. He had also done consulting for the food manufacturing industry.
Henry is a retired member of the Sublette Fire Dept., and was a member of the American Culinary Federation and the Institute of Food Technology.He was also a devote patron of St Patrick Catholic Church in Maytown.
Henry married Candace Trad Aug. 20, 1985.
He is survived by his wife, Candace; and children, Deborah, Jennifer, Kathleen and Melissa. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Ellen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in infancy.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Patrick Catholic Church in Maytown.
A memorial has been established to the Sublette Fire Dept.
Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.
