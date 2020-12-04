Herbert Glen Asbury



Died: November 6, 2020; Port Charlotte, FL



Sterling – Herbert Glen Asbury, age 79, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL.



He was survived by his wife and best friend for 59 years, Millie (nee Russell); and his daughter, Janet Asbury; his son-in-law, Christopher Cerceo; his siblings, William Asbury, Leroy Asbury, Norman Asbury, Kenneth Asbury, Hazel Asbury Browning, Donald Asbury, Reba Asbury Lindstrom, Shirley Asbury Ellis, and Jean Asbury Smith; and his nephew, Kenny Asbury.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lorraine (nee Morris) of Sterling, IL; son, James Herbert Asbury, son, John Russell Asbury, and daughter, Julia Ann Asbury; and siblings, Viola Asbury Plantabor, Gordon Asbury, Wanda Asbury Miller.



Herb was one of 14 children, and his wife is certain she snagged "the best of the bunch". He was so proud to work entire career for Northwestern Steel and Wire, Sterling, IL, starting at age 18 and retiring at age 58. Herb and Millie planned for several years to spend their retirement years together in Florida, and successfully made the move in 1998. Herb called his place in FL his "little piece of heaven". He spent many hours playing pool and bocci ball with his friends there. Dogs loved him, cats loved him. He loved working on his streetrod, listening to music on his radio, his wife's cooking, a good pancake breakfast or fish fry, the Chicago Bears, and Michelob Lite (one per day only).



We are grateful to his caregivers for their unending and patient help during the past year, as well as his niece Teresa Cowley.



Services and burial to be held during summer 2021 at Sugar Grove Cemetery.



Herb, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. XO





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store