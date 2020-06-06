Herman Lenaburg
Herman Lenaburg

Died: June 3, 2020; Dubuque, Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa – Herman Lenaburg, 82, of Dubuque, formerly of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Luther Manor, Dubuque.

Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory in Debuque is handling arrangements.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Egelhof Siegert Casper Funeral Home
2659 John F Kennedy Road
Dubuque, IA 52002
563-556-0776
