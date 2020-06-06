Herman Lenaburg
Died: June 3, 2020; Dubuque, Iowa
DUBUQUE, Iowa – Herman Lenaburg, 82, of Dubuque, formerly of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Luther Manor, Dubuque.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory in Debuque is handling arrangements.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.