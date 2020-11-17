1/1
Hilaria M. "Lala" Ramirez
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilaria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilaria M. 'Lala' Ramirez

Born: October 21, 1927; Mexico

Died: November 12, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Hilaria M. "Lala" Ramirez, 93, of Walnut, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.

Lala was born on October 21, 1927 in Mexico, the daughter of Ezequiel and Pillar(Rodelo) Meza. She married Guadalupe Ramirez on March 24, 1969 in Morrison. He predeceased her on July 10, 1971. Lala was employed in laundry services at the Dixon Development Center for many years, and later retired from the Elgin Mental Health Center. She was an extremely hard worker and loved being outdoors. Lala also enjoyed reading her Bible.

Survivors include one daughter, Araceli Ramirez; two sons ,Bernardo (Marilyn Padilla) Meza-Padilla of Sterling, and Roberto Meza; one granddaughter whom she raised as her own child, Barbara Lynn Meza of Downers Grove; two sisters, Margarita Provencio of Albuquerque, NM, and Cecilia Ferreira; two brothers, Marcelino Meza, and Luis Meza all of Oklahoma City, OK; 8grandchildren, Armando, Marie, Randy, Alberto, Desmond, Austin, Alyssa, and Dylan; one great-grandchild; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Lala was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Guadalupe; two sisters, Manuela Torres, and Patricia Rodriguez; and three brothers, Francisco, Simon, and Isaiahs Meza.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling at a later date.

Special thanks to Heritage Health of Walnut for many years of love and care, as well as Rock River Hospice Home for their exceptional hospice care.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Joe & Margie Fornero
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved