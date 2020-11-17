Hilaria M. 'Lala' Ramirez
Born: October 21, 1927; Mexico
Died: November 12, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Hilaria M. "Lala" Ramirez, 93, of Walnut, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Lala was born on October 21, 1927 in Mexico, the daughter of Ezequiel and Pillar(Rodelo) Meza. She married Guadalupe Ramirez on March 24, 1969 in Morrison. He predeceased her on July 10, 1971. Lala was employed in laundry services at the Dixon Development Center for many years, and later retired from the Elgin Mental Health Center. She was an extremely hard worker and loved being outdoors. Lala also enjoyed reading her Bible.
Survivors include one daughter, Araceli Ramirez; two sons ,Bernardo (Marilyn Padilla) Meza-Padilla of Sterling, and Roberto Meza; one granddaughter whom she raised as her own child, Barbara Lynn Meza of Downers Grove; two sisters, Margarita Provencio of Albuquerque, NM, and Cecilia Ferreira; two brothers, Marcelino Meza, and Luis Meza all of Oklahoma City, OK; 8grandchildren, Armando, Marie, Randy, Alberto, Desmond, Austin, Alyssa, and Dylan; one great-grandchild; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Lala was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Guadalupe; two sisters, Manuela Torres, and Patricia Rodriguez; and three brothers, Francisco, Simon, and Isaiahs Meza.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling at a later date.
Special thanks to Heritage Health of Walnut for many years of love and care, as well as Rock River Hospice Home for their exceptional hospice care.
