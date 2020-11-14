Hillary J. Wagenecht-Albrecht
Born: October 28, 1979; Morrison
Died: November 9, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Hillary J Wagenecht-Albrecht, 41, of Dixon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 9, 2020, at KSB Hospital, Dixon, IL.
Hillary was born October 28, 1979, in Morrison, IL, the daughter of Dale Wagenecht and Judy Novotny.
She is survived by her by her mother, Judy Novotny of Dixon; her father and stepmother, Dale and Susan Wagenecht of Cordova; adopted dad, Jeff Albrecht of Prophetstown; her sister, Heather (Jay) Hermes of Stockton, IL; nieces and nephews, Liam, Grace, Aiden and Olivia of Stockton, IL; and grandmother, Patricia Albrecht of Prophetstown.
Hillary was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marvin and Lois Novotny; paternal grandparents, Larry and Joyce Wagenecht; and paternal grandpa John Albrecht.
She was beautiful, funny, sarcastic, wildly inappropriate at times, tenacious, persistent, a note taker, a lover of all animals, kind, compassionate, very forward and blunt on every opinion she had. Hillary would tell you she loved you 10 times before hanging up the phone. She would send text that could have been letters, being incredibly specific, inquisitive and always ending them in the same way. "All my love forever and always no matter what.... Xo." She had the most beautiful blonde hair that smelled of Pantene. She loved cooking and eating food, she loved hanging out with her group of friends from high school, whom she cherished. Her laughter was infectious and her smile truly lit up the room.
She loved music and went to many concerts, fairs, flea markets and swap meets. She loved cars, trucks and going to car shows. Hillary loved her family so much especially her nieces and nephews and enjoyed joking around with them, doing voices and pretending, playing and having tea parties with them. She would talk for hours on the phone wanting to hear every single event in their lives. Hillary especially loved her dogs, Cow and Ily. She signed all of her cards including her dog Cow in every letter, card or note. Hillary loved being outside in the sunshine and helping her mom in the garden. She was such a kind and loving soul. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. Hillary is going to missed tremendously from those of us that had the privilege of knowing her.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, please send cards to P.O. Box 14, Stockton, IL 61085 in C/O of Hillary Albrecht's Family.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
.