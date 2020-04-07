|
|
Homer W. Sell
Born: July 8, 1924; Mt. Morris
Died: April 3, 2020; Mt. Morris
OREGON – Homer W. Sell, 95, lifelong area resident, died Friday, April 3, 2020 in Pinecrest Manor, Mt. Morris.
Born July 8, 1924 in Mt. Morris, the son of Orville and Marjorie (Walker) Sell. Married to Dorothy Helfrich June 9, 1963 in Oregon; she died in 2002. Homer was a 1942 graduate of Oregon High School and had worked at Kable Printing in Mt. Morris, Wood Bros. Manufacturing in Oregon and at Castle Rock State Park. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oregon and its Men's Group and also attended Immanuel Lutheran Church, Dixon and was a life member of the Oregon Kiwanis Club. Homer enjoyed bird watching, gardening, bowling, traveling and spending time with family.
Survived by nieces, Pam (David) Rogula, Patti (Jon) Spoor and Paula (Donald) Warner, all of Oregon; nephew, Jim McPherson of Rockford; and many grea-t and great-great nieces and nephews.
Also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lucille McPherson; and nephew, Michael McPherson.
A memorial Sservice will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Dixon.
Memorials in Homer's name may be made to Pinecrest Manor, Mt. Morris or St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oregon. Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.
