Howard E. Chapman Sr.
Howard E. Chapman Sr.

Born: October 17, 1922; White Hall

Died: July 3, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Howard Everett Chapman, Sr., 97, of Dixon, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Liberty Court Assisted Living & Memory Care, Dixon, IL. He worked as a plumber and later a business agent for Local # 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters for 67 years prior to his retirement.

Howard was born October 17, 1922, in White Hall, IL, the son of William "Lee" and Nellie (Pruitt) Chapman. He married Helen Ferguson on May 1, 1943, they later divorced, but remained friends. Howard married Alta Helms in 1968, she preceded him in death on December 5, 1971. He then married Dorothy Leffelman on December 17, 1975, in Morrison IL, she preceded him in death on November 27, 2017. He was a member of the Moose Lodge# 727. He enjoyed woodworking, rebuilding Case International antique tractors and being outdoors.

He is survived by his four sons, Howard Chapman Jr. of Dixon, Ronald (Deborah) Chapman of Dixon, Steven (Marge) Chapman of Rock Falls, Jerry (Debbie) Chapman of Sterling; one daughter, Debbie (Gary) Gray of Rock Falls; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Patricia Rimmer, Randy Chapman; and seven brothers, Robert, Forrest, Basil, Archie, Ralph, Earl and Arthur.

A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd., Dixon, IL, with Father Timothy Draper, from St. Anne's Catholic Church, will be officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon, IL.

In lieu of flower, memorials may be directed to Moose Heart.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
