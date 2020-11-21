Ida A. Porter
Born: December 13, 1943; Sterling
Died: November 18, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Ida Ann Porter, age 76 of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Ida was born on December 13, 1943 in Sterling, the daughter of Louis and Doris (Eichelberger) Celletti. She worked as a LPN at the Dixon Correctional Facility for many years.
Survivors include her two sons, William (Jen) Porter of Rock Falls and Brent "Ben" (Mindy) Porter of Rock Falls; three grandchildren, Conner, Lucas and Sam; one sister, Christine Jones; three brothers, David (Shirley) Celletti, Dennis (Kathy) Celletti and Fred (Rose) Celletti; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.
Ida, being a nurse like the brave healthcare workers that put their lives at risk taking care of our loved ones, would like all of you to know You are special Angels sent from above. Ida and her family thank you. Thank you CGH family.