1/1
Ida A. Porter
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida A. Porter

Born: December 13, 1943; Sterling

Died: November 18, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Ida Ann Porter, age 76 of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Ida was born on December 13, 1943 in Sterling, the daughter of Louis and Doris (Eichelberger) Celletti. She worked as a LPN at the Dixon Correctional Facility for many years.

Survivors include her two sons, William (Jen) Porter of Rock Falls and Brent "Ben" (Mindy) Porter of Rock Falls; three grandchildren, Conner, Lucas and Sam; one sister, Christine Jones; three brothers, David (Shirley) Celletti, Dennis (Kathy) Celletti and Fred (Rose) Celletti; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.

Ida, being a nurse like the brave healthcare workers that put their lives at risk taking care of our loved ones, would like all of you to know You are special Angels sent from above. Ida and her family thank you. Thank you CGH family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved