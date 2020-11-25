1/1
Ida Borell
1917 - 2020
Ida Borell

Born: January 21, 1917; Oglesby

Died: November 21, 2020; Franklin Grove

AMBOY – Ida Borell, 103, of Amboy, passed away at 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center.

A memorial Mass for Ida will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting Ida's family.

Ida was born on January 21, 1917 in Oglesby to Albert and Ida (Fletcher) Morris.

She married Albert J. Borell Sr. on February 15, 1938. Albert preceded her in death in 1968.

She had been a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sublette. Ida loved her family, flowers and cardinals.

Survivors include her two sons, Albert (Normajean) Borell Jr. of Amboy and Larry (Melode) Borell of Franklin Grove; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by one grandchild and seven siblings.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared with the family at bartofh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
So sorry to hear about Ida’s passing. She was a hard working woman and enjoyed taking care of her family. She will be sadly missed.
David and Betty Dillon
Elizabeth Dillon
Friend
November 24, 2020
We fondly remember visiting with Ida during family gatherings at Uncle Albert's and Aunt Norma's house. She was devoted to family and her faith. Now the Lord has called Ida home. Our deepest condolences to all the family.
John and Kim Stenzel
Family
November 23, 2020
Love and miss you grandma/great-grandma.
Shelly and Michael Hanna
Grandchild
November 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. What an amazing woman with great longevity! You are all in our prayers during this sad time.
Jennifer Winters
Family
November 23, 2020
Love you grandma and we will miss you. Love Carol and Ken Drew
Carol and Ken Drew
Grandchild
