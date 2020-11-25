Ida Borell
Born: January 21, 1917; Oglesby
Died: November 21, 2020; Franklin Grove
AMBOY – Ida Borell, 103, of Amboy, passed away at 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial Mass for Ida will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting Ida's family.
Ida was born on January 21, 1917 in Oglesby to Albert and Ida (Fletcher) Morris.
She married Albert J. Borell Sr. on February 15, 1938. Albert preceded her in death in 1968.
She had been a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sublette. Ida loved her family, flowers and cardinals.
Survivors include her two sons, Albert (Normajean) Borell Jr. of Amboy and Larry (Melode) Borell of Franklin Grove; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by one grandchild and seven siblings.
