|
|
Imogene L. Pinkston-Mattson
Born: Feb. 16, 1931; Jackson, M o.
Died: March 7, 2020; Dixon
ROCHELLE â€" Imogene L. Pinkston-Mattson, age 89, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Dixon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
She was born on February 16, 1931 in Jackson, MO, the daughter of Louis and Pauline (Probst) Koechig. Imogene was preceded in death by her first husband, William Howard Pinkston, and then her second husband, Don Mattson. She owned and operated Bill & Imo's CafÃ© on South Main Street in Rochelle for 10 years. Imogene also co-owned Bill's Small Engine Repair Service, Bill's Courtesy Cab and retired from DelMonte Plant 115 after 20 years. After retirement, she provided day care for the elderly.
In addition, she is preceded in death by her parents; son, William â€œBillâ€ Pinkston; two grandchildren, Aaron McGrath, and Amber Pinkston; and siblings, Shirley Paul, Lucille Lee, Robert Koechig, Lloyd Koechig, Leo Koechig, and Lenora Pawlak.
Imogene loved spending time with her family and helping the elderly. She enjoyed staying home keeping her house and being a good wife to her husband, Don. She was very close to her niece, Sandra Hall. Imogene had many friends and family and will be missed by all!
Survived by her son, Jeff (Kelly) Pinkston of Dixon; two grandchildren: Andrew Pinkston, and Joshua (Pam) Pinkston; great-grandson, Blain Pinkston; sister, Mary Ann (Donald) Johnson of Rochelle, and many nieces and nephews including Sandi Hall of Rochelle.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Unger Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m.., Wednesday, March 11 at the Funeral Home with Pastor and nephew Chad Hall officiating. Burial at the Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rochelle.
Visit www.UngerHorner.com to sign the online guest book.