Iona L. Edrington Wheatley



Died: July 8, 2020



ORANGE, Texas – We are sad to announce that on July 8, 2020 we had to say goodbye to Iona Lee Edrington Wheatley of Orange, Texas, born in Sterling, Illinois.



She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Edrington and Dorothy Helm.



She is survived by her children, James Matthew "Matt" Wheatley (Kathy Jameson) of LaVernia and Elizabeth Wheatley Hadaway (Shane Hadaway) of Shelbyville, Texas; her grandchildren, James Garrett Wheatley, Joshua Lewis Hadaway and Mattie May Hadaway; and her cousins, Susan Gaul, Shirley Schrader and Mary Phelps.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Claybar Funeral Home, 504 Fifth St, Orange, TX 77630.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to towards the cost of the services at Claybar Funeral Home, 504 N. Fifth Street, Orange, Texas 77630.





