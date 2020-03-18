|
|
Iona watley
Born: March 4, 1935; Plaquemine, Louisiana
Died: March 11, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Iona Watley, 85, of Dixon, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, Dixon, IL. She worked as a housekeeper prior to her retirement.
Iona was born March 4, 1935, in Plaquemine, LA, the daughter of John and Mary (Kitts) Louis. She married William Watley on June 19, 1971, in Dixon IL. He preceded her in death. She was a longtime member, usher and on the Mother's Board at Second Baptist Church in Dixon. Iona enjoyed playing softball in her younger years, but most of all loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by a special niece, Ernestine Daniels, and special nephew, Clyde Ruffin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Iona was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, Beatrice Bartley, Mary Ann Bartley; one grandchild; nine siblings, Thomas LeBlanc, Sylvester LeBlanc, Joseph LeBlanc, William Shaw, Ernestine Scott, Laura Williams, Elzina Taylor, Mary Ruffin Barnes and Beatrice Kelly.
Graveside service will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, with Rev. Galon Darby, officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Stroke Foundation.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.