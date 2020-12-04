Irene Ann (Phelps) Hays
Born: February 14, 1938
Died: December 1, 2020
Dixon – Irene Ann (Phelps) Hays was born February 14, 1938. It is in deep sadness we share the news of her passing on December 1, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born in Sycamore, Illinois, to Walter and Marjorie (Roth) Phelps. The siblings were Betty June, Donald, Irene, Barb, Leslie and John.
Irene and Raymond married on April 18, 1955 and enjoyed over 65 ½ years together. They have four daughters and have lived their entire married life in Dixon Illinois and ran Bunny's Bait Shop in Dixon for over 50 years.
Raymond and Irene have four daughters, Beverly and Rodney Derksen and children, Jason and Jennifer Derksen, children Isaac, Isaiah Esther, Caleb and Amy Derksen, children, Gabriel, Magan and Abigail, Andrea, children, Aliya and Malka, Steven and Heidi Powell, Cheryl and Ramsey Derksen, children, Michael Hays, Jeffery and Howie, Michael and Melisalyn Hays, children, Riley, Keagan, Logan, Reagan, Kieran and twins Gemma and Kitra, Howie's son Zander, Veronica and Mark Grossman, children, Mark and Marilyn Mayfield, Mandy Lucenilla, Melissa and Mechelle Grossman, Marilyn's children, Brooke and Antywon. Mandy's children, Miguel and Migdalia, Marcia's children, Alicia, Anthony and Timothy, Anthony and April and children, Anthony Jr. Sierra and Alexis. Timothy and Lindsey Breeden, Timothy Jr. and Mason. Alicia passed away 7 years ago.
Irene had a long happy life working side by side with her husband. They ran the bait shop for over 50 years, drove over the road delivering RV's, and she was the first lady to ever run for mayor of Dixon. She had a great fondness for giraffes, fishing and above all else a great love for the Lord and her family.
Irene was preceded in death by father, Walter Roth; stepfatherm Ross Sims; mother, Marjorie Sims; sister, Betty June Finkle; brothers, Donald, Leslie and John; and granddaughter, Alicia.
She will be greatly missed but we find great comfort in knowing that she is peacefully with the Lord. The whole family was saved and baptized in the Dixon Church of Christ around 1970.
Please join her family for celebration of life at the Liberty Baptist Church, 606 Emmons Ave, in Rock Falls on December 5th at 10:30 AM. Viewing will be from 9:00 to 10:30 at the church. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon followed by a fellowship meal at the Loveland Community Building.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established
.Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
.