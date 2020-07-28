1/1
Irene Koester Ahrens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Koester Ahrens

Born: May 28, 1921

Died: July 26, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Irene (Koester) Ahrens, 99, of Rock Falls, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home.

Irene was born on May 28, 1921 in Jever, Germany, the daughter of Anton and Ida (Bruns) Koester. She came to the United States via Ellis Island with her parents at the age of 2 .

She married Herman Ahrens on November 27, 1947. He passed away in May of 1982.

She was a lifetime member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Sterling. She served as a Sunday School teacher and belonged to the Ladies Aid and Ladies Bibles study group. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts and gardening.

She is survived by one son, Lt.Col. Paul Ahrens, USMC (Ret) of Rock Falls; six daughters, Carol Ahrens of Freeport, Betty (Denny) Kollmeyer of Florida, Alice (Marty) Bryant of Texas, Judy (Kim) Lendman of Sterling, Cathy (Mike) Gilpin of Louisiana, and Linda (Greg) Beets of Sterling; 15 grandchildren; 2 stepgrandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and one brother Wesley (Margaret) Koester of Waterman, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters and one brother.

A private family service will be held at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sterling and burial will be a Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Radio Service at Messiah Lutheran Church, Christ Lutheran School or Rock River Hospice. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home PO Box 592 First Avenue, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schilling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
I am saddened to read about your lovely mom Alice, she was a very kind lovely lady. I remember her fondly. Prayers to your family.
Penny Betts
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved