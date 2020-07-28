Irene Koester Ahrens
Born: May 28, 1921
Died: July 26, 2020
ROCK FALLS – Irene (Koester) Ahrens, 99, of Rock Falls, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home.
Irene was born on May 28, 1921 in Jever, Germany, the daughter of Anton and Ida (Bruns) Koester. She came to the United States via Ellis Island with her parents at the age of 2 .
She married Herman Ahrens on November 27, 1947. He passed away in May of 1982.
She was a lifetime member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Sterling. She served as a Sunday School teacher and belonged to the Ladies Aid and Ladies Bibles study group. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts and gardening.
She is survived by one son, Lt.Col. Paul Ahrens, USMC (Ret) of Rock Falls; six daughters, Carol Ahrens of Freeport, Betty (Denny) Kollmeyer of Florida, Alice (Marty) Bryant of Texas, Judy (Kim) Lendman of Sterling, Cathy (Mike) Gilpin of Louisiana, and Linda (Greg) Beets of Sterling; 15 grandchildren; 2 stepgrandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and one brother Wesley (Margaret) Koester of Waterman, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters and one brother.
A private family service will be held at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sterling and burial will be a Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Radio Service at Messiah Lutheran Church, Christ Lutheran School or Rock River Hospice. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home PO Box 592 First Avenue, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
