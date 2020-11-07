Ismael Celestino Sr.Born: July 3, 1935Died: November 5, 2020STERLING – Ismael Celestino Sr., 85, of Sterling, died Thursday November 5, 2020.He was born on July 3, 1935 in Malakoff, TX, the son of Brigido and Maria (Hernandez) Celestino. He served in the US Army from 1955 to 1957. Ismael married Guadalupe Rodriguez on December 1, 1963 in Sterling. She died November 22, 2002. He had retired from Dana Corporation. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.Surviving are his three sons, Ismael (Sharon) Celestino Jr. of Sterling, Gerardo (Deborah) Celestino of Sterling and Robert Celestino of Sycamore; and six grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his son, Antonio.Masks and social distancing to allow for 10 persons at a time to rotate through a visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Avenue in Sterling. Graveside services will follow on Monday at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.