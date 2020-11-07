1/
Ismael Celestino Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ismael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ismael Celestino Sr.

Born: July 3, 1935

Died: November 5, 2020

STERLING – Ismael Celestino Sr., 85, of Sterling, died Thursday November 5, 2020.

He was born on July 3, 1935 in Malakoff, TX, the son of Brigido and Maria (Hernandez) Celestino. He served in the US Army from 1955 to 1957. Ismael married Guadalupe Rodriguez on December 1, 1963 in Sterling. She died November 22, 2002. He had retired from Dana Corporation. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Surviving are his three sons, Ismael (Sharon) Celestino Jr. of Sterling, Gerardo (Deborah) Celestino of Sterling and Robert Celestino of Sycamore; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his son, Antonio.

Masks and social distancing to allow for 10 persons at a time to rotate through a visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Avenue in Sterling. Graveside services will follow on Monday at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved