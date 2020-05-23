Ivan L. Adams



Born: June 28, 1935; Dixon



Died: May 18, 2020; DeKalb



DEKALB – Ivan L. Adams, 84, of DeKalb, IL, formerly of Dixon, died May 18, 2020, in DeKalb.



He was born June 28, 1935, in Dixon, IL, the son of Frank and Florence (Gates) Adams. He married Sherry Henderson in 1965.



He is survived by his children, Michael Adams, Becky (Tony) Peterson, Kathy (Roger) Edson and Steve (Kim) Adams; his siblings, Verna Slain and George Adams; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry; his parents; his sister, Helene Rinard; and his brother-in-law, Darwin Slain.



Arrangements were completed by Anderson Funeral Home, DeKalb, IL.





