Ivan L. Adams
1935 - 2020
Ivan L. Adams

Born: June 28, 1935; Dixon

Died: May 18, 2020; DeKalb

DEKALB – Ivan L. Adams, 84, of DeKalb, IL, formerly of Dixon, died May 18, 2020, in DeKalb.

He was born June 28, 1935, in Dixon, IL, the son of Frank and Florence (Gates) Adams. He married Sherry Henderson in 1965.

He is survived by his children, Michael Adams, Becky (Tony) Peterson, Kathy (Roger) Edson and Steve (Kim) Adams; his siblings, Verna Slain and George Adams; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry; his parents; his sister, Helene Rinard; and his brother-in-law, Darwin Slain.

Arrangements were completed by Anderson Funeral Home, DeKalb, IL.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Kathy and family: My deepest sympathy on the loss of your father. I know it is a difficult time, but as the days and weeks pass, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. He will be missed.
Nancy Adams
Family
