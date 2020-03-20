Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Slain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Darwin Slain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Darwin Slain Obituary
J. Darwin Slain

Born: Aug. 23, 1934; Dixon

Died: March 17, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – J. Darwin Slain, age 85, of Dixon, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, St. Patrick's Day, Irish heritage proud, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

He was born Aug. 23, 1934 in Dixon the son of John and Helen (Stacey) Slain and was a lifelong Dixon resident. Darwin married Verna Adams Oct. 27, 1956. He worked at Dixon Publishing for 45 years, retiring as superintendent of the plate department.

He was a PFC in the Army. Darwin was stationed in Germany from 1957 to 1959, where Verna joined him and his oldest daughter was born. Incredibly hard worker, trusted, and well respected.

He especially enjoyed any type of family gathering, from gatherings at the home he and Verna built in 1962 to fishing trips and day trips to various locations throughout the Midwest. Fishing trips were the highlight in his life. As he was driving back from one trip, he was planning for his next adventure.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ed Slain; brother-in-law, Larry Wilson; grandson, Christopher Carroll; niece, Kate (Brokaw) McDowell; and nephew, Steven Slain.

Darwin is survived by his beloved wife.Verna; children, Liz (Stu) Epstein and their children Bekah Epstein and Josh (Karen) Epstein; Diane (Tom) Carroll and their children Jen (Loren) Reed, Tommy Carroll, John Carroll, Kate Carroll, and Annie Carroll; Dan (Linda) Slain and their children, Danielle Slain, David Slain, Adam (Jessica) Slain; Janet (Dave) Ginn and their children, Tessa Ginn, Patrick Ginn and Molly Ginn; and adored great-grandchildren, Linden Reed and Hunter Slain; sisters. Donna Wilson and Mary (Kim) Brokaw; brother, Tom (Diane) Slain; sister-in-law, Fran Slain; and special nephew, Bob (Mardelle) Slain.

A private family Mass was held with burial and military honors at Oakwood Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established to St. Anne Parish and School and .

Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -