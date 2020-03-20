|
|
J. Darwin Slain
Born: Aug. 23, 1934; Dixon
Died: March 17, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – J. Darwin Slain, age 85, of Dixon, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, St. Patrick's Day, Irish heritage proud, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.
He was born Aug. 23, 1934 in Dixon the son of John and Helen (Stacey) Slain and was a lifelong Dixon resident. Darwin married Verna Adams Oct. 27, 1956. He worked at Dixon Publishing for 45 years, retiring as superintendent of the plate department.
He was a PFC in the Army. Darwin was stationed in Germany from 1957 to 1959, where Verna joined him and his oldest daughter was born. Incredibly hard worker, trusted, and well respected.
He especially enjoyed any type of family gathering, from gatherings at the home he and Verna built in 1962 to fishing trips and day trips to various locations throughout the Midwest. Fishing trips were the highlight in his life. As he was driving back from one trip, he was planning for his next adventure.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ed Slain; brother-in-law, Larry Wilson; grandson, Christopher Carroll; niece, Kate (Brokaw) McDowell; and nephew, Steven Slain.
Darwin is survived by his beloved wife.Verna; children, Liz (Stu) Epstein and their children Bekah Epstein and Josh (Karen) Epstein; Diane (Tom) Carroll and their children Jen (Loren) Reed, Tommy Carroll, John Carroll, Kate Carroll, and Annie Carroll; Dan (Linda) Slain and their children, Danielle Slain, David Slain, Adam (Jessica) Slain; Janet (Dave) Ginn and their children, Tessa Ginn, Patrick Ginn and Molly Ginn; and adored great-grandchildren, Linden Reed and Hunter Slain; sisters. Donna Wilson and Mary (Kim) Brokaw; brother, Tom (Diane) Slain; sister-in-law, Fran Slain; and special nephew, Bob (Mardelle) Slain.
A private family Mass was held with burial and military honors at Oakwood Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established to St. Anne Parish and School and .
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.