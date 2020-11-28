J. Ken Price
Born: September 4, 1937
Died: November 25, 2020
STERLING – James Kenneth Price "Ken" died Wednesday, November 25 with his wife by his side at Citadel of Sterling.
He was born September 4, 1937 in St. Louis Missouri to Beatrice Ramsour and James Price. Orphaned by the age of 7, he was raised by his maternal grandparents Clarence Fountain Ramsour and Goldie Ramsour. He was a graduate of St. Charles Missouri High School where he participated in sports and student government. Ken graduated from the University of Missouri at Columbia with a degree in Forestry. While in college, he enrolled in the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). He enlisted in the US Army in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. He served in France, Germany and the USA as a Field Artillery Unit Commander.
On May 20, 1972 he married Cheryl Fahling in Indianapolis Indiana. They met in Dixon at the United Restaurant. Shortly after marriage, they returned to Dixon. In April 1975, their son Joshua was born in Dixon. In November 1995, they welcomed their grandson Jacob Price Bong, born in Wisconsin.
Ken had a varied work history which included at age 9 picking cotton in Arizona where his grandparents and sister-like-aunt Juanita Ramsour Korinek had moved to offset Ken's serious asthma condition. The doctor told them "you have to get this boy out of the humidity of Missouri." They returned to the St. Charles Missouri area to complete Ken's grade school and high school education. Ken worked as a tree trimmer, general laborer, nude model for art classes and many other part time and summer jobs while in college to support his being the first person in his family to attend college and graduate with a degree. He held several positions in the Dixon area including at General Cable, Edelmann factory, Blackhawk Photo Mount and Kreider Services. He retired as a Correctional Officer from Dixon Correctional Center.
Ken was never defined by his paid positions.They were the means to an end – enjoying the outdoors as independently as possible. Growing up on the juncture of the Mississippi and Columbia Rivers, he found exploring the natural world as an interesting way to spend life. That dedication never left him. He was a proficient hiker, including climbing Windom Peak, a 1300 ft peak in Colorado. He and a high school friend introduced their sons to hiking pleasure on this challenging climb. He loved ?roughing it? sleeping bag camping. He introduced Josh and in turn Jacob to the pleasures of sleeping under the stars. He guided canoes from teen age years down the Mississippi and other rivers, including those in Illinois and Wisconsin. Winter never deterred him, he camped along Franklin Creek and White Pines well insulated by careful planning. He also enjoyed cross country skiing as a winter sport including a ski trip in the Boundary Waters. In summer, he enjoyed tennis and extended that into indoor play in colder months. But, he is best known for his bicycle riding. He was a downtown Dixon fixture as he parked his bike on an almost daily basis so he could enter Books on First and enjoy the camaraderie of friends while enjoying a cup of coffee. At retirement, he rewarded his decades of work with a solo biking trip to Ireland. He charted the course himself, making sure the rides in the countryside culminated in enjoying the company of newly met friends in the evening. For his 50th high school reunion, at the age of 69, he rode to St. Charles MO on his bike. He chose the west side of the Mississippi River as his route and camped along the by-ways and bluffs. He arrived in triumph in time for the reunion.
Ken, a bachelor until his mid-30s, honed the art of cooking. Gourmet or every day made no difference, he enjoyed the challenge. He influenced 3 generations of men to take the challenge and create their own dishes. He was best known in the family for his omelets, his bread pudding and his bread made by hand. He challenged himself in other ways. If it caught his interest, he pursued it. He was the lead role in Arms and the Man at Sauk Valley Community College. He decided he would sew clothes and graduated from caftans to a rust colored velour leisure suit. He painted his 3 story home by himself. He loved planting gardens. Although he claimed it was to cut down on lawn mowing, the care of selecting plantings that would offer colorful splendor and years of enjoyment proved he did it for the simple joy.
Ken was a kind man who treated people equally regardless of their station in life. Born into poverty, he was raised for his first two years In foster care until his single mother could enfold him into the extended family. Ken knew he was better than no one, but no one was better than him. The high school year book one word adjective for him was "boisterous." It was a trait that characterized him all his life. Even in the deepest depths of dementia, he enjoyed the presence of others. He died as he lived – Singing. Laughing. Cursing.
Ken is survived by Cheryl, his wife of 48 years, his son Joshua and his grandson Jacob. Others grieving his loss include his in-laws Nan & Charles Cantrell and Jerry & Colleen Fahling. In laws John Fahling, Jim Fahling and Col Fahling remember him with fondness. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews feel the better for having known and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, his grandparents, sister-like-aunt Juanita Korinek and sister in law Marie Crawford. Cremation rites have been accorded.
A visitation will be held on Monday Nov. 30, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Face coverings are required with a limit of ten people at a time. A celebration of life is being planned for the spring of 2021.
Memorials are dedicated to Franklin Creek Preservation Association. Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com