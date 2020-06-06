Jack A. Peterson
Jack A. Peterson

Born: June 1, 1939; Sterling

Died: June 4, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Jack A. Peterson of Rock Falls passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 81 after a brief illness.

Jack was born on June 1, 1939 in Sterling, IL, the son of Gerald and Mable (Christofferson) Peterson. He married Mary Persico on November 26, 1965 in Rock Falls, IL, where they enjoyed 54 wonderful years together until her death on February 17, 2020. His career included working at General Electric in Morrison, IL, as a foreman and at Products Unlimited in Sterling, IL, as plant manager and human resource manager.

Jack owned and operated Sterling Tobacco Company for many years, where his clients became his friends. Jack was a veteran and served for 2 years in the Army where he was stationed in Munich, Germany. Anyone who met Jack Peterson knew him as an intelligent, kind and gentle man with a good sense of humor. When Jack spoke – people listened. He was a wealth of knowledge with great stories and jokes. Jack's favorite things to do were fishing, camping and golfing. He was often seen smoking his favorite pipe, and well known for the sweet aroma of pipe tobacco when you were near him. However, his greatest joy came from time spent with his wife and family.

Loving father to Dora (Robert) Hetzel and Cristy Gallegos both of Oak Forest, IL; proud grandfather to Kyle (Mandi) Hetzel, Courtney (A.J.) Benoit, Janelle Henry, Rachel Henry, Alec Gallegos and Ashley Gallegos; devoted great-grandfather to Alana and Avery Benoit; cherished brother to Karen Miner, Douglas (Nancy) Peterson, Dennis (Sharon) Peterson, all of Rockford IL, and Sandra (Dennis) Walrath of Sun Lakes, AZ. Jack was a loving uncle of many nieces and nephews; and dearest brother-in-law and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Mable Peterson; his sister, Janice (Lawrence) Olmstead; brother, Gerald (Penny) Peterson; and brother Harry (Patricia) Peterson.

There will be a public visitation on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave. in Rock Falls. The enforcement following the social distancing rule will apply, facial masks are required, allowing 10 visitors at a time may enter. We ask those waiting for entry to please remain in the automobile. Private family funeral services will follow on Thursday with the Reverend Jason Borton officiating. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the burial may meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Thursday to follow to the cemetery. To attend the 10 AM Thursday service on line log into https://www.facebook.com/159222767484580/live/


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.
