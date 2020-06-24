Jack Allen Bally
Jack Allen Bally

Born: August 9, 1940; Dixon

Died: June 21, 2020; Dixon

Dixon – Jack Allen Bally, 79, of Dixon, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, Dixon, IL. Jack worked for the Local Carpenter's Union for many years prior to his retirement.

Jack was born August 9, 1940, in Dixon, IL, the son of Lucian and Avis Justine (Atkinson) Bally. He married Carolyn Beckingham on December 31, 1977, in Oregon, IL. He served in the United States Army from 1962-1964. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and flying planes. Jack had his instructor and private flying license. He built many planes through out his retirement, his latest being the Bally Bomber B17G 1/3 scale.

Jack is survived by his wife of 43 years Carolyn; three sons, Jack (Tammy) Bally Jr. of Melbourne, FL, Jeffrey Bally of Dixon, Jaimie (Michelle) Bally of Dixon ; step-son, Bill (Mikki) Snapp of Spring Green, WI; step-daughter, Penny (Henry "Hank") Ebert of Leaf River; eight grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; one sister, Josephine (Robert ) Conley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ed Bally, and one sister Lorraine Siefkin. There will be no services. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
