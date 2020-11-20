1/1
Jack C. Sitter
Jack c. Sitter

Born: October 17, 1935; Dixon

Died: November 18, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Jack C. Sitter, age 85, of Dixon, IL died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Dixon Healthcare.

He was born Oct. 17, 1935 in Dixon, IL, the son of Carl and Grace (Fordham) Sitter. Jack worked as a crew leader for Northern Illinois Gas Co. for many years prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of the Navy and devout fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Jack married Barbara Fane Feb. 26, 1956 in Dixon, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Sitter; and son-in-law, Ron Willey.

He is survived by his wife; daughter, Laura Willey of Dixon, IL; four sons, Steven (Cathy) Sitter of Nachusa, IL, Thomas Sitter of Dixon, IL, Kevin Sitter of Dixon, IL, and Michael (Beth) Sitter of DeKalb, IL. Jack is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL.

A memorial has been established in Jack's name to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements were made through the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, IL.

Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
