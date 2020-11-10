1/1
Jack E. Fore Jr.
Jack E. Fore Jr.

Born: December 21, 1943

Died: November 5, 2020

CHANDLER, Arizona – Jack E. Fore Jr., a longtime resident of Chandler, AZ passed away on November 5, 2020 at the age of 76.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary Jane Fore; and daughter, Anna Maria.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years ,Mirtha Alicia; sons, William and Robert; grandchildren, Mary, Garrett, Joseph, Lauren, Ariel, Joshua, Hunter, Alexander, and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Rylee and Hayden. He is also survived by his siblings, Don, Rick, Dave, Bob, Jeannie, and Mary Lynn.

Jack was born on December 21, 1943 in Rochelle, IL. He graduated from Amboy High School in 1962. Jack enlisted in the Army and served in Stuttgart, Germany where he met Mirtha, and they were married in 1964. He moved from Iowa to Arizona in 1969 where he owned his own barbershop for over two decades and then retired as a bailiff from the Maricopa County Court System. He was a dedicated member and past Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus Father Patterson Council 2536.

His viewing was Monday, November 9 at Bueler's Mortuary in Chandler. The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Chandler.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 10, 2020.
